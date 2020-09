Los inmigrantes con TPS darán batalla tras el golpe judicial

Demonstrators participate in the March For TPS(temporary protected status) Justice as they rally in support of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals)recipients and temporary protected status holders during a protest for permanent residency outside the White House in Washington, DC, February 12, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images (Source: SAUL LOEB)