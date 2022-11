Contáctanos

VP/General Manager: Don Davis

Sales: Don Davis

Creative Services and Marketing Manager: Andy Crittenden

News Director: Drew Speier

Assistant News Director: Brelea McClelland

Telemundo Producer: Eduardo Huijon

Chief Engineer: Jim Mckinnon

Operations Manager Danny Jordan

Office Manager: Toni Frady

We Would Love To Hear From You!

Email us your questions or reach us by phone or mail.

KTLE Noticiero 20 Telemundo

4101 E. 42nd

Suite J-7

Odessa, TX 79761

(432) 580-5672

fax(432)580-8010

news@cbs7.com