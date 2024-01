Britney Spears rechazó rumores sobre un nuevo álbum y aseguró “nunca regresar a la industria de la musica”

FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Spears is shooting down rumors of a new album, vowing to “never return to the music industry.” At the same time, Spears noted in an Instagram post Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, she's still writing music — just for other people.

(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)