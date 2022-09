Detienen a mujer que manejaba ebria, en sentido contrario y que terminó entrando en la policía

𝐖𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐆-𝐖𝐀𝐘 𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 🚔 A 23-year-old woman was arrested for DUI after driving on the wrong side of Buford Hwy. #DPD received this call informing us of the wrong-way driver on Buford Hwy right in front of the Duluth Police Department. Our cameras even captured the moment the driver pulled into our parking lot and was approached by officers. During the investigation, the woman was clearly intoxicated because she claimed she was parked at her "work." And nope, she doesn't work here! The woman was arrested and charged with: 🚨 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (DUI) 🚨 Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road 🚨 Reckless Driving 🚨 Failure to Maintain Lane 🚨 Improper Use of Central Turn Lane