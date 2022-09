Acusan a hispano de apuñalar a empleado de tienda en el Mall de Georgia

🚨ALERT GWINNETT CO.🚨



There is police activity on the I-85 N/S exits to SR 20/Buford Dr. leaving both ramps blocked. Avoid travel in this direction and use alt. routes.



Call 511 for updates and follow the incidents here: https://t.co/z4re5vrwPW https://t.co/wZ5XU2QKTq pic.twitter.com/4kKUc6tQxB