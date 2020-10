Golpe al cártel de Sinaloa: confiscado en California el mayor cargamento de metanfetamina

#DEA largest domestic meth bust in their agency’s history. They seized 2,224 lbs. of methamphetamine, 893 lbs. of cocaine, 13 lbs. of heroin in City of Moreno Valley and Perris. Search warrants: transporting and trafficking, w/ ties to Sinaloa Cartel. More details on @KTLA now. pic.twitter.com/yDYNKMQrSz