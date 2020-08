Inundaciones y falta de electricidad: detenidos por ICE en Louisiana denuncian su situación tras el huracán Laura

URGENT CALL TO ACTION !! People who are in Lasallale and at Jackson Parish Correctional Center and their families are asking that please call that correctional facility and pressure those responsible in Jackson at this time they have all the detainees in the yard because they all revealed themselves because they had been suffocated from the heat in the bunker since the air conditioners are not working for the detainees there the water reaches their ankles there are floods of water with poop and urine please call make pressure they have not connected the phones again so that they cannot report it Call this number to Lasalle : (318) 992-7800 Call this number to Jackson Parish : (318) 259-8799 Lasalle Louisiana are in terrible condition, they don't have electricity, there's a power plant that supplies power to the offices or part of the bunker, they don't have water all day to drink, and they don't have where to store water for them to consume. The walls are wet and the floor flooded as if they had thrown a bucket of water, they are now without clothes in their underpants because the heat is consuming them, and they were told that these conditions could last up to two weeks. In this country dogs are more respected than the human rights of people detained in the detention center by ICE, the question is how long it is necessary to continue holding on and this becomes an outrage, I do not understand why the administration of this country applies so much corruption and nothing happens? "People who are in detention at Jackson Parish Correctional Center and their families are asking that they call that correctional facility and pressure those responsible in Jackson at this time they have all the detainees in the yard because they all revealed themselves because they had been suffocated from the heat in the bunker since the air conditioners are not working for the detainees there the water reaches their ankles there are floods of water with poop and urine please call make pressure they have not connected the phones again so that they cannot report it " “Good morning Maria, sorry for the inconvenience, but I do not know where to do or where to seek help, I know that you can do nothing but at least listen to us, I wanted to tell you that right now in the room where my husband is, they are in deplorable conditions since that cyclone passed, the conditions in which they are living are experiencing heat, going hungry, thirsty, because of the humidity there is real water on the floor that I do not know what to do where to ask for help, help me to kneel I do not know where this is really maddening, listen to me that not even the dogs of this country are treated like that “ “Good morning, all the people who are in this chat must unite more than ever and denounce what our relatives are experiencing, I know that we no longer give more and that we are tired of fighting for so long but ours need us more than ever. Now they don't even have living conditions, they don't have electricity, they don't have water and they can't sleep, they are in their underwear because the heat is unbearable, many have not even been able to bathe, the food is terrible, in the living room the power plant supplies air to the offices and part of the bunker is drowning in heat, we all know that the structure of those places are hermetically closed and have no ventilation of any kind there is a pandemic they will all get infected and die slowly it is inhuman what is passing by please let's meet and call the number that Mrs. María gave us the offices are closed but at the end of the audio leave the messages, let's write on the page is this the Moment let's make a bull, remember that we are two months away from the elections JOIN US, it's time to please“