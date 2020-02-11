Oscars 2020: Esta es la lista completa de ganadores

MIDLAND, Texas (KTLE) - (NOTA: TELEMUNDO) Ayer en la noche todo Hollywood se reunió para disfrutar de la 92ª edición de los Oscars, y con esta ceremonia, despedir la temporada de premios 2020.
Brad Pitt se llevó la estatuilla a Mejor Actor de Reparto al igual que en los Globos de Oro, los Premios SAG y los BAFTA, mientras que Laura Dern ganó el Oscar en la categoría femenil.
Este año "Joker" se posicionó como la película favorita en los premios con 11 nominaciones. Su protagonista Joaquin Phoenix, se llevó el galardón a Mejor actor.
La película "1917", dirigida por Sam Mendes, consiguió 3 estatuillas de las 8 categorías a las que fue nominada.
La sorpresa de la noche fue "Parsite" que arrasó con 4 premios a Mejor película, Mejor director, Mejor película internacional, Mejor guión original, convirtiéndose en la primera cinta en una lengua extranjera en hacer historia en los Oscars.
Aquí te presentamos la lista completa de los ganadores a lo mejor del mundo cinematográfico.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
"Ford V Ferrari"
“The Irishman"”Jojo Rabbit"
“Joker"”Little Woman"
“Marriage Story"
”1917″
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
”Parasite"
MEJOR DIRECTOR
"The Irishman", Martin Scorsese
“Joker”, Todd Phillips
“1917″, Sam Mendes
”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", Quentin Tarantino
“Parasite”, Bong Joon Ho
MEJOR ACTOR
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Jonathan Pryce, “The two popes”
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Woman”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
"Knives Out"
“Marriage Story"
”1917″
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
”Parasite"
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
"The Irishman"
“Jojo Rabbit"
”Joker"
“Little Women"
”The Two Popes"
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA EXTRANJERA
"Corpus Christi"
“Honeyland"
”Les Misérables"
“Pain and Glory"
”Parasite"
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
“How to train your dragon: the hidden world"
”I lost my body"
“Klaus"
”Missing Link"
"Toy Story 4″
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
"The Irishman"
“Joker"
”The Lighthouse"
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
”1917″
MEJOR DISEÑO DE ARTE
"The Irishman"
“Jojo Rabbit"
”1917″
“Once Upon a Time Hollywood"
”Parasite"
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUAURIO
"The Irishman"
“Jojo Rabbit"
”Joker"
“Little Women"
”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE PELÍCULA
"Ford v. Ferrari"
“The Irishman"
”Jojo Rabbit"
“Joker"”Parasite"
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
"Avengers: Endgame"
“The Irishman"
”The Lion King"
“1917″
”Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
MEJORES MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
"Bombshell"
“Joker"
”Judy"
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"
”1917″
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
"Joker"
“Little Women"
”Marriage Story"
“1917″
”Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
MEJOR EDICION DE SONIDO
"Ford V Ferrari"
“Joker"
”1917″
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
”Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
"Ad Astra"
“Joker"
”1917″
“Le Mans’66″
”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away", Toy Story 4
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again”, Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You”, Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown”, Frozen 2
″Stand Up", Harriet
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
"American Factory"
“The Cave"
”The Edge of Democracy"
“For Sama"
”Honeyland"
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
"In the Absence"
“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)"
”Life Overtakes Me"
"St. Louis Superman"
“Walk Rum Cha-Cha”
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN
"Brotherhood"
“Nefta Football Club"
”The Neighbour’s Window"
“Saria"
”A Sister"
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
“Cera (Daughter)"
”Hair Love"
“Kitbull"
”Memorable"
“Sister”
