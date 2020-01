Selena Quintanilla: Exhiben fotos nunca antes vistas de la cantante

View this post on Instagram

New Year's resolution? See. More. Art. ❤️💞💓 _ 'Selena Forever/Siempre Selena' is on view in the Octagon beginning January 15. The exhibition pays tribute to 90s icon, singer, designer, and Texas legend—Selena Quintanilla-Pérez—with a series of five photographs by award-winning San Antonio photographer John Dyer. _ John Dyer, American born 1947. Selena, 1992. Archival ink on paper. Collection of the artist. _ #SiempreSelena #Selena #southtexas #queen #satx #sanantonio #McNayArtMuseum #selenaquintanilla #selenaforever #selenaquintanillaperez #love #comolaflor #bidibidibombom #queenoftejano #art #photography