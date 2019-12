Video: falla misión de prueba de nueva nave de la NASA

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 20: The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, topped by a Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, lifts off from Space Launch Complex pad 41 on December 20, 2019 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch is another step in NASA’s Commercial Crew Program that aims to return human spaceflight launches to the space station from American soil on America spacecraft and rockets. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Source: Joe Raedle)